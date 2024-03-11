Judge blocks Texas AG’s effort to obtain records from migrant shelter on US-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled in favor of a large migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border that Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is seeking to shut down over claims that the facility encourages migrants to enter the U.S. illegally. Monday’s decision by Judge Francisco X. Dominguez of El Paso shields Annunciation House from having to immediately turn over internal documents that Paxton’s office demanded last month. The shelter welcomed the decision, which was critical of Paxton’s intentions but noted the lawsuit had negatively affected its operations. Paxton’s office did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

