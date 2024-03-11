India conducts first test flight of domestically developed missile that can carry multiple warheads

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says it has successfully conducted its first test flight of a domestically developed missile that can carry multiple warheads. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on social media on Monday that the missile is equipped with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles. India has been developing its medium- and long-range missile systems since the 1990s as its strategic competition with China grows.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.