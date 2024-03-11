Housing Secretary Fudge resigning. Biden hails her dedication to boosting supply of affordable homes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman will serve as acting secretary for the Housing and Urban Development when current Secretary Marcia Fudge’s resignation takes effect March 22. The White House says President Joe Biden will nominate a permanent replacement but offered no timeline. Fudge, a former Ohio mayor and Congressional representative, says she’s leaving “with mixed emotions” after serving as HUD secretary since the start of Biden’s administration. Biden says Fudge’s “vision, passion, and focus on increasing economic opportunity have been assets” to the country. He also lauded Fudge’s “contributions toward a housing system that works for all Americans.” The president of the National Housing Conference calls Fudge a steadfast advocate for equitable housing policies.

