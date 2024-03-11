Greta Thunberg and other climate activists block entrance to the Swedish parliament

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A group of climate activists including Greta Thunberg have blocked the entrance to the Swedish parliament, advocating for sweeping reforms to tackle climate disasters. Some 40 activists on Monday held signs reading ”Climate Justice Now” as they sat in front of at least two entrances to the 349-seat Riksdagen, including the main doorway. Swedish media said lawmakers used other entries into the assembly. Thunberg said that the climate justice movement has for decades been repeating the same message over and over again, and “we feel like we are not being heard.” Climate protesters have accused fossil fuel companies of deliberately slowing the global energy transition to renewables in order to make more profit.

