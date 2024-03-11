Belgium’s change kit at Euro 2024 has been leaked. Is it a tribute to comic-strip hero Tintin?
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
AP Sports Writer
BRUSSELS (AP) — Some of the Belgium soccer players taking part in the European Championship this summer could well resemble a world-famous reporter. According to leaks on various specialised websites, the team’s Euro 2024 change kit is a tribute to the intrepid Belgian reporter and comic-book legend Tintin. The Belgian federation is set to unveil the new kit on Thursday during a press conference at the Hergé Museum, which celebrates the career of the creator of Tintin. Coach Domenico Tedesco will also announce his squad that day for upcoming friendly games against Ireland and England. Euro 2024 is scheduled to take place from June 14 to July 14.