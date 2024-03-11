Bears say they’re eyeing a new home in Chicago, a shift in focus from a move to the suburbs

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears are prepared to provide more than $2 billion in funding toward a publicly owned stadium in the city, signaling a shift in focus away from building a new home in the suburbs. Team president Kevin Warren says the new stadium would “bring a transformative opportunity to our region — boosting the economy, creating jobs, facilitating mega events and generating millions in tax revenue.” He says the Bears “look forward to sharing more information when our plans are finalized.” The Bears are eyeing the south parking lot at Soldier Field as the site for an enclosed lakefront stadium. Soldier Field has been their home since 1971. The lease runs through 2033.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.