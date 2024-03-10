Trump supporters hoping to oust Wisconsin leader say they have enough signatures to force recall

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Backers of an effort to oust Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos from office over his opposition to former President Donald Trump say they’ve collected enough signatures to force a recall vote. Supporters of the recall campaign plan to present signatures Monday to the Wisconsin Election Commission. They say they have over 10,000, which is more than the required 6,850 signatures from voters in Vos’ southeast Wisconsin district. Vos has dismissed the recall attempt as a waste of time and resources, saying he’d challenge the validity of signatures.

