Swiss rescue authorities search for 6 skiers missing in the Alps

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss police say that rescue authorities have launched a search for six cross-country skiers missing in the Alps in difficult weather conditions. Police in the canton of Valais said in a statement that the search began on Saturday for the group. It is focused on an area between the resort of Zermatt and the village of Arolla, near the border with Italy. Police said the group began its tour on Saturday in Zermatt and is missing in the Tête Blanche area.

