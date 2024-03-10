Muslims welcome the holy month of Ramadan with a mix of joy and deep concern

Muslims around the world are welcoming the arrival of Ramadan, a month of dawn-to-dusk fasting, intense prayer, charity and feasts. They will savor the traditions of their own diverse communities that include holiday treats and evening diversions. But the tribulations faced by fellow Muslims are never far from anyone’s mind. War and starvation in the Gaza Strip casts an especially dark shadow this year. Many are also struggling to buy food as inflation remains high in many countries and has worsened in some.

By The Associated Press

