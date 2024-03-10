Lawyer says Missouri man thought his mom was an intruder when he shot and killed her

OLIVETTE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with shooting and killing his mother as she tried to enter the back door of their home. Jaylen Johnson’s attorney, William Goldstein, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Johnson believed his mother was an intruder when she tried to enter the home in the St. Louis suburb of Olivette around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Olivette police said 56-year-old Monica McNichols-Johnson died at the house. Goldstein said Johnson immediately called 911 after he shot his mother, and he has been distraught ever since. Prosecutors charged Johnson with manslaughter and armed criminal action, and his bail was set at $100,000.

