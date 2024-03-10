70-foot sperm whale beached off Florida’s Gulf Coast

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities were working to assist a beached sperm whale that is stranded on a sandbar off Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Venice Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday morning that the whale is about 70 feet long and is still alive. It beached on a sandbar that is about 50 yards from Service Club Park. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and staff from Mote Marine Laboratory were also assisting. Venice is about 75 miles south of Tampa.

