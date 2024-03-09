Gangs attack police stations in Haiti as Caribbean leaders call an emergency meeting Monday

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Police and palace guards are working to retake some streets in Haiti’s capital after gangs launched massive attacks on at least three police stations in the capital. Guards from the National Palace accompanied by an armored truck tried to set up a security perimeter Saturday around one of the three downtown stations after police fought off an attack by gangs late Friday. Sporadic gunfire continued Saturday, and one woman writhed in pain on the sidewalk in downtown Port-au-Prince with a gunshot wound after a stray bullet hit her in the leg. Caribbean leaders issued a call late Friday for an emergency meeting Monday in Jamaica on what they called Haiti’s “dire” situation.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.