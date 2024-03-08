US judge rejects challenge to Washington state law that could hold gun makers liable for shootings

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge on Friday rejected a challenge to a Washington state law that cleared the way for lawsuits against the gun industry in certain cases. The measure requires the industry to exercise reasonable controls in making, selling and marketing weapons, including steps to keep guns from being sold to people known to be dangerous or to straw buyers. It allows the attorney general or private parties to sue for violations or damages. The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade association, challenged the law in U.S. District Court in Spokane. Judge Mary K. Dimke rejected the lawsuit in a decision Friday, saying the organization had not established legal standing to challenge the measure.

