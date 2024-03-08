Some fans at frigid Chiefs playoff game underwent amputations, hospital confirms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri hospital has confirmed that some of the people who attended the near-record cold Kansas City Chiefs playoff game in January had to undergo amputations after suffering frostbite. Research Medical Center didn’t provide exact numbers but said in a statement Friday that some of the 12 people who had to undergo amputations after the cold snap had been at the Jan. 13 game. The amputations involved mostly fingers and toes. And the hospital said more surgeries are expected over the next two to four weeks as “injuries evolve.” The temperature for January’s Dolphins-Chiefs wild-card playoff game was minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit, and wind gusts made for a wind chill of minus 27 degrees.

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and ARNIE STAPLETON Associated Press

