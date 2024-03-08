United Airlines plane rolls off runway in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Passengers had to be evacuated from a United Airlines plane after it rolled off a runway in Houston and ended up stuck in a grassy area. United Airlines says no injuries were reported among the 160 passengers and six crew members. Flight 2477 from Memphis, Tennessee, had landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport around 8 a.m. on Friday. The Houston Airport System says the Boeing 737 Max 8 was rolling to a terminal gate when it left the left the pavement. United said it will work with the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration to understand what happened.

