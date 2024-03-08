Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage

NEW YORK (AP) — Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have divorced after 11 years of marriage and two children. The Oscar-winning actor and Millepied, a choreographer and director, finalized the divorce last month in France, where they live. People magazine reported the news, citing a representative for Portman. A representative for Portman declined comment on the record to The Associated Press. Representatives for Millepied did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The 42-year-old Portman and 46-year-old Millepied met on the set of “Black Swan” and share two children. Millepied was the choreographer on the ballet movie that won Portman her best actress Oscar.

