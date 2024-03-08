Indiana lawmakers pass bill defining antisemitism, with compromises

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have passed a bill that defines antisemitism in education code. The bill — meant to address antisemitism on college campuses — has been the topic of persistent debate between lawmakers in the legislative session’s final days. Disagreements over how to define antisemitism in relation to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and examples that reference Israel threatened to stall the bill. Lawmakers ultimately compromised and approved the measure Friday. It now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for final review.

