In year 25, Planet Comicon Kansas City celebrates its origin story as fans embrace their inner nerd
By NICK INGRAM and SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Celebrities, artists and tens of thousands of fans proud to call themselves nerds are converging in Kansas City for the Missouri city’s 25th annual Planet Comicon. Devotees ranging from Harry Potter lovers to furries can test niche trivia skills, compete in Pokémon battles and show off intricate, handmade outfits in homage to their fictional heroes this weekend. Top guests include actor Ian McDiarmid, who played of Emperor Palpatine in the Star Wars series. Organizers expect record-breaking attendance this year at the event, which typically draws 50,000 to 60,000 fans.