Helicopter crashes along US-Mexico border, Texas authorities say

LA GRULLA, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say a helicopter has crashed along the U.S-Mexico border. Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez says the crash happened Friday in the small town of La Grulla. He did not provide further details and referred questions to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Officials did not immediately confirm how many people were on board or their condition. La Grulla is in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley. The Starr County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Friday that it was assisting with a “downed helicopter incident” on the east side of the county.

