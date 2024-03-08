Former Uvalde mayor is surprised a new report defends how police responded to school shooting

The former mayor of Uvalde, Texas, says he’s surprised a new investigative report cleared all city officers of wrongdoing in one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. Former Mayor Don McLaughlin acknowledged Friday he hadn’t read the entire 180-page report. But he’s surprised the acting police chief on the scene, Mariano Pargas, wasn’t held accountable for his actions during the 2022 massacre. Pargas is now a county commissioner and did not respond Friday to a request for comment. Pargas was the acting chief because the department’s chief was out of town on vacation.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.