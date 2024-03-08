Editor of Ms. Magazine to address ‘The Power of Women’s Issues in the 2024 Elections’ at Presidents’ Circle Luncheon in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Power of Women's Issues in the 2024 Elections is the focus at this year's Presidents' Circle Luncheon in Santa Barbara.

Hosted by the Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee, editor Kathy Spillar of Ms. Magazine will be speaking to a sold out crowd about women’s rights.

Spillar will highlight the importance of getting out to vote.

She will also discuss the many reasons why women and anyone who supports women’s achievement of equal rights need to become politically involved in 2024.

The Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee is a non-partisan political action committee, endorsing candidates who promote a feminist agenda.

The organization hopes to promote these goals through events like the Presidents' Circle Luncheon.