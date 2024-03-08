Duchess of Sussex, others on SXSW panel discuss issues affecting women and mothers
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A panel featuring Meghan the Duchess of Sussex came together on International Women’s Day to discuss how women and mothers are portrayed in traditional media and across social media, among other issues. The panel was part of the annual SXSW (South by Southwest) being held through March 16 in Austin, Texas, and also included actor, model and author Brooke Shields, journalist Katie Couric and sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen. SXSW showcases music, film and interactive media. Meghan says a lot of work still has to be done in supporting women and mothers, and that she currently keeps her distance from social media for her own well-being.