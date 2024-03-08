Colorado finds DNA scientist cut corners, raising questions in hundreds of criminal cases

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says a former DNA scientist cut corners and didn’t follow standard testing protocols, raising questions about hundreds of criminal cases in which she processed evidence. The investigation found that Yvonne “Missy” Woods manipulated data in the DNA testing process and posted incomplete results in some cases. It did not find that she falsified DNA matches or fabricated DNA profiles. Investigators have found 652 cases affected by Woods’ data manipulation from 2008 through 2023. They’re investigating her work going back to 1994. Officials called her actions an “unprecedented breach of trust.” Woods retired in November after being placed on administrative leave.

