Biden in a hot mic moment shows his growing frustration with Netanyahu over Gaza humanitarian crisis
By AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expressing growing frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He was captured on a hot mic saying that he and the Israeli leader will need to have a “come to Jesus meeting.” The comments by Biden came as he spoke with Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado on the floor of the House following his Thursday night State of the Union address. In the exchange, Bennet congratulates Biden on his speech and urges the president to keep pressing Netanyahu on growing humanitarian concerns in Gaza. Biden responded using Netanyahu’s nickname, saying, “I told him, Bibi, and don’t repeat this, but you and I are going to have a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting.”