9 killed in western Wisconsin traffic crash involving a semitruck and a van

DEWHURST, Wis. (AP) — A crash at a western Wisconsin highway intersection involving a semitrailer and a van has killed nine people. Clark County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy James Hirsch said in a Facebook post that preliminary reports indicated the semitrailer traveling on State Highway 95 on Friday morning collided with a van traveling on County Highway J. He says the driver was the only occupant of the semitrailer and died at the scene. Hirsch says eight of the nine people riding in the van, including the driver, also died at the scene. The injured passenger was taken to a nearby hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.