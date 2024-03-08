4 Missouri prison workers fired after an investigation into an inmate’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Four Missouri prison workers were fired after an investigation into the death of an old inmate whose family is demanding to know what happened. The Missouri Department of Corrections said 38-year-old Othel Moore died Dec. 8 at the Jefferson City Correctional Center after cells in a housing unit were searched for weapons, drugs and other contraband. Missouri Department of Corrections spokesperson Karen Pojmann said a cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. She declined to release additional details, saying that the Cole County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. The family’s attorney says Moore was pepper sprayed, strapped in a restraint device and had blood coming out of his ears and nose. The attorney alleged that Moore was left to die.

