Virginia budget bill leaves out governor’s $2 billion deal to lure NBA and NHL teams from Washington

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work on compromise budget legislation Virginia lawmakers will take up later this week is complete, and the bill does not include language enabling a proposed relocation by the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals to Alexandria. Top Senate negotiator L. Louise Lucas says she remains concerned that the $2 billion deal depends on bonds backed by state and local governments. This isn’t the end of the road for the proposal but it marks another blow. The deal is a top priority for GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who reacted Thursday saying lawmakers are making a huge mistake.

