Violence in the Mideast, rising threats from Islamic State group in Afghanistan pressure US, allies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. general for the Middle East tells Congress that exploding regional violence fueled by Iran presents the most likely threat to the U.S. homeland. He says the risk of an attack by violent extremists in Afghanistan on American and Western interests abroad is increasing. Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, says the Islamic State group’s Khorasan affiliates in Afghanistan and Syria have the capability and will to attack and could strike “in as little as six months and with little to no warning.” Such an attack would be most likely against the U.S. and allies in Europe.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

