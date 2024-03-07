UN chief urges Sudan’s warring parties to halt hostilities during Muslim holy month of Ramadan
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is urging Sudan’s warring parties to halt hostilities during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, warning that the nearly year-long conflict threatens the country’s unity and “could ignite regional instability of dramatic proportions.” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ appeal came ahead of an expected U.N. Security Council vote Friday on a British-drafted resolution calling for “an immediate cessation of hostilities ahead of the month of Ramadan.” Guterres told the council on Thursday that “a Ramadan cessation of hostilities can help stem the suffering and usher the way to sustainable peace.”