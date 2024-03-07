Turkey and Somalia strike an oil and gas cooperation deal for the Horn of Africa nation

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish energy minister says Turkey and Somalia have struck an oil and gas cooperation agreement for the Horn of Africa nation. The agreement reached in Istanbul is the latest step aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries against the backdrop of Somalia’s dispute with Ethiopia over the breakaway region of Somaliland. Somalia announced last month the two countries also reached a defense deal that includes support for Somalia’s sea assets. Turkey says Thursday’s deal includes the exploration, exploitation, development and production of oil on Somalia’s land and offshore areas.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.