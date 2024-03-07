Tennessee lawmakers advance bill to undo Memphis’ traffic stop reforms after Tyre Nichols death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Tennessee House lawmakers have advanced a bill to undo the reforms to police traffic stops made by Memphis officials in response to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by officers last January. Republicans voted Thursday as Democrats accused Republican Rep. John Gillespie of being misleading about when the bill would come up again, resulting in Nichols’ parents not being at the Capitol. Gillespie called it a miscommunication. Activists and Nichols’ family urged the ordinances passed last year by the city council. One outlawed so-called pretextual traffic stops, such as for minor violations like a broken taillight. The state bill would ban such ordinances in all local governments. The legislation still needs Senate approval.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and ADRIAN SAINZ Associated Press

