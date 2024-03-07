Swedish security service says 4 people arrested on suspicion of preparing ‘terrorist offenses’

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s Security Service says it arrested four people on suspicion of preparing “terrorist offenses” with links to Islamic extremism and organized crime. The service did not say where or when the alleged attacks were to have taken place, but in a brief statement it added that it had “worked on the case for a long period of time.” Several houses were searched in the operation. which involved “violent Islamist extremism” with “connections to serious organized crime.” Sweden media reported there was a major police operation in Tyreso, south of Stockholm.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.