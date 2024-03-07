Shooting at park in Salem, Oregon, kills 1 person and wounds 2 others

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say three people have been shot in a park in Salem, Oregon, and that one of them has died. The Salem Police Department says officers were called to a reported shooting near Bush’s Pasture Park at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found three males with gunshot wounds. One of them had died and the two others were taken to a nearby hospital. The two wounded were described as juveniles. Their conditions weren’t immediately known. The name and age of the person who died hasn’t been released. Law enforcement was investigating and searching for a suspect.

