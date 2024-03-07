Senate passes bill to compensate Americans exposed to radiation by the government
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and JIM SALTER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed legislation that would compensate Americans exposed to radiation by the government by renewing a law initially passed more than three decades ago. The bill by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican, and New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, a Democrat, would expand the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. It would include more people who believe their illnesses were caused by that exposure. It would cost an estimated $50 billion, according to Hawley’s office. While many Republicans have balked at that cost, the senators have argued that the government is at fault and should step up. The bill’s prospects in the House are uncertain.