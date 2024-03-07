North Korea conducts artillery firing drills in likely response to South Korea-US military training

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has supervised artillery firing drills aimed at boosting combat readiness posture. The drills comes as North Korea vows to take corresponding military steps against the ongoing South Korean-U.S military training that it regards as an invasion rehearsal. The North’s state media reported Friday that the artillery drills happened the previous day and involved frontline artillery units, whose weapons place Seoul, the South Korean capital, in their striking range. The South Korean and U.S. militaries began their springtime drills on Monday for an 11-day run.

