Lawsuit filed against MIT accuses the university of allowing antisemitism on campus

BOSTON (AP) — Two Jewish students have filed a federal lawsuit against the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The lawsuit filed Thursday accuses the university of tolerating antisemitism that has resulted in the two students being intimidated, harassed and assaulted. A statement from MIT says the university does not typically comment on pending litigation. The lawsuit mirrors similar antisemitism lawsuits filed since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel including at Art Institute of Chicago, New York University, Harvard University and University of Pennsylvania. The plaintiffs in the MIT lawsuit say they have been subjected to antisemitism online and in person and that MIT refused to enforce antidiscrimination policies.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.