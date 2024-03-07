Judge denies Trump relief from $83.3 million defamation judgment

NEW YORK (AP) — The federal judge who oversaw a defamation trial that resulted in an $83.3 million award to a longtime magazine columnist who says Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s is refusing to relieve the ex-president from the verdict’s financial pinch. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan told Trump’s attorney Thursday that he won’t delay deadlines for posting a bond to ensure 80-year-old writer E. Jean Carroll can be paid the award. The judge said any financial harm to Trump results from his slow response to the late-January verdict. He noted that Trump’s lawyers waited 25 days to seek to delay posting of a bond for an award that becomes final Monday.

