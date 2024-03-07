Jake Paul fight against Mike Tyson is announced for July 20 and will be streamed live on Netflix
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul will fight former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on July 20 at AT&T Stadium. Netflix will stream the bout between the 27-year-old Paul and 57-year-old Tyson. Tyson hasn’t fought since he and Roy Jones Jr. met in a 2020 exhibition that ended as a draw. Paul built a significant fan following as a YouTube influencer and turned professional in boxing four years ago. He has won nine of 10 fights with six knockouts against undistinguished opponents. Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987-90 and retired in 2005 after winning 50 fights, 44 by knockout.