Ireland’s constitution says a woman’s place is in the home. Voters are being asked to change that

DUBLIN (AP) — Irish voters will vote in twin referendums on Friday to decide whether to amend the constitution and remove passages the government says are outdated and sexist. The twin referendums on International Women’s Day are on deleting a reference in the 87-year-old document to women’s domestic duties and broadening the definition of the family. When the constitution was adopted, in 1937, Ireland was a socially conservative and overwhelmingly Roman Catholic country. Opinion polls suggest support for the “yes” side on both votes, but many voters remain undecided. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar says rejecting the changes would be “a setback for the country.” Results are due to be announced on Saturday.

By MICHAEL KEALY and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.