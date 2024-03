KELOWNA, British Columbia (AP) — In a story published March 1, 2024, about a Canada wildlife corridor, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Regional District of Central Okanagan owns land where an orchard expansion is located. The land is within the regional district’s jurisdiction, but the district does not own it.

