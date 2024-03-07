Canadian town mourns ‘devastating loss’ of family killed in Nashville plane crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have identified the victims of a small plane crash near downtown Nashville as a family of five from Canada. Metro Nashville Police say pilot Victor Dotsenko was with his wife Rimma and their three children, ages 12, 10 and 7. The Mayor of King Township, where the family lived, released a statement on Thursday calling their deaths “a heartbreaking and devastating loss” for their tight-knit community. Dotsenko radioed Nashville air traffic controllers Monday evening as he tried to land without engine power. The plane crashed next to Interstate 40 moments later. The National Transportation Safety Board in investigating.

