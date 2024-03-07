10 years on, parents of Chinese passengers on MH370 are still asking: What happened to my child?

BEIJING (AP) — Ten years on, families of Chinese passengers on a missing Malaysia Airlines flight are still searching for answers. On Friday, a few dozen relatives went to meet with China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of their long journey for answers. They also went to the Malaysian Embassy. Even after a decade, the wound remains raw for many of the families. Some are older people who have lost their only child. Friday is the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of flight MH370, which never reached Beijing. Only small amounts of debris has been found.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.