Which streamer will target password sharing next? The former HBO Max looks ready to make its play

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — MAX, the streaming service owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and formerly known as HBO Max, is ready to join Netflix and Disney with its own crackdown on password sharing later in 2024. The company’s president and CEO of global streaming, Jean-Briac Perrette, said Monday that Warner Bros. Discovery would be looking to start taking action against people sharing passwords outside their household “starting later this year” and extending into 2025. Perrette, who provided few details, made his remarks at a Morgan Stanley technology conference in San Francisco.

