US official says Boeing hasn’t turned over records about work on the panel that blew off a jetliner

Boeing has refused to disclose who worked on the door plug that blew off a jetliner in January, according to the head of the agency that’s conducting the investigation. Jennifer Homendy, the chair of the National Transportation Board, made the comment Wednesday to members of a Senate committee. Boeing is disputing the official’s testimony, saying it gave the NTSB the names of some key workers during the early days of the investigation. The company says it has now turned over a full list. Boeing has been under scrutiny since the blowout of a panel on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 over Oregon in January.

