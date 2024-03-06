Senegal’s government sets March 24 as the new date for the delayed presidential election

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The Senegalese government has announced March 24 as the new date for the country’s delayed presidential election. A statement issued after a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday noted that the government has also been dissolved with a new prime minister announced. President Macky Sall said in early February he was postponing an election for 10 months but Senegal’s highest election authority, the Constitutional Council, rejected that move and ordered the government to set a new election date as soon as possible.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.