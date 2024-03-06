Republicans running to face Ohio’s Democratic US Sen. Sherrod Brown this fall vie for voters’ trust

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A fractious three-way Republican primary for the chance to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown this November is culminating in Ohio, where candidates are divided more over their pasts than their policy positions. Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan all favor some level of federal abortion restriction and tough treatment of immigrants lacking permanent legal status, among similar stances. It’s whether voters can trust them at their words that the three and their deep-pocketed allies are disputing ahead of Ohio’s March 19 primary. The final debate is Wednesday at Miami University in Oxford.

