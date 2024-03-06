Paving stones thrown at Polish police in farmer protest, injuring several officers
By VANESSA GERA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Participants at a farmers’ protest in Warsaw have thrown paving stones at police and tried to push through barriers around the parliament in the Polish capital. Police said several officers were injured in the violence Tuesday in Warsaw. Police said that they detained several dozen people and prevented the protesters from getting through to the Sejm, the Polish parliament. The developments marked an escalation in protests of recent weeks by farmers who have been angered by European Union policies and food imports from Ukraine that they say threaten their livelihoods.