Luck strikes twice for Kentucky couple who lost, then found, winning lottery ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Luck struck twice for a Kentucky couple who thought they lost a winning Powerball ticket. The Kentucky Lottery said in a statement that the Bowling Green couple found out about a week after purchasing the ticket in late October that they had won $50,000, but they couldn’t find the ticket. Mark Perdue said he and his wife then looked but couldn’t find the ticket and thought it might have been thrown away. Three months later, Perdue went to check out the condition of a car at work and saw the ticket inside. The couple claimed $36,000 after taxes the following day.

