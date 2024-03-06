Kentucky GOP lawmakers override governor and undo efforts to prevent renter discrimination

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A bill that will undo efforts in Kentucky’s two largest cities to ban landlords from discriminating against renters who use federal housing vouchers has been restored after Republican lawmakers quickly overrode the Democratic governor’s veto. The override votes completed work on the bill Wednesday. The lopsided override votes in the House and Senate came a day after Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the legislation. It was Beshear’s first veto of this year’s legislative session. But more are expected amid policy clashes between the Democratic governor and the GOP legislative supermajorities.

