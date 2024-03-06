Edmunds: The five best hybrid SUVs under $35,000

Gas prices regularly fluctuate. When they’re down, people often forget they will inevitably go back up. And when they’re up, people scramble to find a way to save money at the pump. If fuel costs are stressing your monthly budget, you can reduce the financial strain by getting a hybrid SUV priced under $35,000. Edmunds has five top picks to check out: the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, Kia Niro, Kia Sportage Hybrid and Toyota RAV4. Each combines impressive fuel economy and plenty of utility at a nice price.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.